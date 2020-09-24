Mustangs’ consistency key to team reload

Sachse has had a winning record in football every season since 2010. Don’t expect that to change nearly a decade later.
Despite returning only six starters, the program built by head coach Mark “Red” Behrens is built to compete for a district championship year in and year out. In 2020, they’ll be looking for a little bit of redemption. The Mustangs finished with the best record in the district last season at 8-3, and tied with Wylie at 6-1 district record. But after losing the head-to-head matchup with the Pirates, Sachse actually finished in second for seeding purposes heading into the state playoffs.
By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]