Mustangs’ consistency key to team reload

Sachse has had a winning record in football every season since 2010. Don’t expect that to change nearly a decade later.

Despite returning only six starters, the program built by head coach Mark “Red” Behrens is built to compete for a district championship year in and year out. In 2020, they’ll be looking for a little bit of redemption. The Mus­tangs finished with the best record in the district last season at 8-3, and tied with Wylie at 6-1 district record. But after losing the head-to-head matchup with the Pirates, Sachse actually fin­ished in second for seeding purposes heading into the state playoffs.

For the full story, see our Sept. 24 issue or subscribe online.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]