Collin College holds Open House for Wylie campus today

Collin College officially opened the new Wylie Campus with a ribbon cutting program yesterday evening.

An Open House will be held today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the public is invited to attend.

The campus includes three multi-story instructional buildings: the student center, the campus commons, and the library.

Campus highlights include a two-story stately glass enclosed rotunda, a striking social staircase, Mama Lucido’s café with a Starbucks bar, a Barnes & Noble bookstore, a spacious conference center with break-out classrooms, CougarFit fitness center, a veterans resource center, a career center, and a retro game room with classic video games.

This campus sits on just under 100 acres with approximately 44 acres donated by the city of Wylie.

Yesterday’s ribbon cutting event included state representatives and local officials from Wylie ISD and the city of Wylie.

Collin College District President Dr. Neil Matkin and Board of Trustees Chairman Bob Collins were on hand to cut ribbon to ceremonially open the campus.

The Wylie campus provides a comprehensive higher education experience. Students can transfer credit hours toward bachelor’s degrees or earn associate degrees or workforce program certificates that provide the training they need for employment.

It is located at 391 Country Club Road, Wylie TX 75098.

From staff reports • [email protected]