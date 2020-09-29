Dallas County reports one COVID-related death today

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1 death and 803 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, today, Sep. 29. The total case count in Dallas County jumped to 82,161 with 1,022 total deaths to date.

The total number of probable cases in Dallas County is 4,052, including 13 probable deaths from COVID-19.

The total new cases today include 517 from Texas Department of State Health Services were from May (5), July (2), August (24) and September (486).

The additional death being reported today in Dallas County is:

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The provisional 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 38 was 307, an increase from the previous daily average of 261 for CDC week 37. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 11.9% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 38.

A provisional total of 237 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 38 (week ending 9/19/2020), an increase from the previous week for this age group. The percentage of cases occurring in young adults aged 18 to 22 years has increased to 13% for the month of September.

Of the cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds (66%) have been under 65 years of age, and over half reported having a chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. There were 317 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending Monday, Sept. 28. Emergency room visits for the 24-hour period ending Sept 28 were 326, or 16% of all emergency department visits in the county according to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

“Today we have a high number of new positive COVID-19 cases from the month of September, and while this number is much higher than we’ve seen in the recent weeks of reporting, 486 of these September cases come from the state’s electronic laboratory reporting system which has had significant lags in reporting. Keep in mind that this is the next to the last day of the month of September and we have no way of knowing whether these cases were from the last two weeks or from early September.

The numbers are concerning along with arising cases in other areas and a flattening and beginning to move higher here in Dallas County. Additionally, our hospitalization numbers have increased for the county and for the region. It’s imperative that everyone wear their mask, maintain six-foot distance and wash their hands. Our doctors advise to avoid unnecessary trips and strongly encourage persons not to partake in indoor activities where the mask cannot be worn one hundred percent of the time. If you go for an organized workout, try to do it outside, and if you go for a meal experience, consider takeout or patio dining. And above all, make good decisions to keep your family and your community safe,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]