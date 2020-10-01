Emergency housing, living assistance available

Collin County partnered with local nonprofit organizations to offer aid to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Collin CARES Emergency Housing and Living Assistance program was awarded $30 million by the Collin County Commissioners Court to be used for family or individual assistance, according to Housing and Community Development Manager Janay Tieken.
To be eligible, residents must live within Collin County, but the program excludes those living in the portion Dallas located within Collin County.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]