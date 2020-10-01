Emergency housing, living assistance available

Collin County partnered with local nonprofit organi­zations to offer aid to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Collin CARES Emer­gency Housing and Living As­sistance program was awarded $30 million by the Collin County Commissioners Court to be used for family or indi­vidual assistance, according to Housing and Community Development Manager Janay Tieken.

To be eligible, residents must live within Collin Coun­ty, but the program excludes those living in the portion Dallas located within Collin County.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]