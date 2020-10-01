State reports two COVID- related deaths in Collin County today

Collin County and Texas Health and Human Services released updated COVID-19 information.

State officials listed two deaths and 187 new cases of COVID-19 today, Oct. 1, in Collin County and are reporting a total of 14,109 confirmed cases.

The state is also reporting 989 active cases and a total of 13,069 have recovered in Collin County.

There are 86 cases hospitalized and 150 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Today, a decrease of 154 hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 3,190 and 788 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, 110 fewer than yesterday.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]