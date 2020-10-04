Dallas County reports 10 COVID-related deaths this weekend

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 3 deaths and 617 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, today, Oct 4. DCHHS reported 7 deaths and 317 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, today, Oct 3. The county has reported 1,036 total deaths to date.

The total new cases today include 396 from Texas Department of State Health Services, of which 136 cases were from months prior to September and the remaining cases were for September (230) and October (2).

The 10 deaths being reported for Oct 3rd and 4th in Dallas County are:

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Lancaster. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of DeSoto. She expired in the facility.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Cedar Hill. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The city of Sachse released information on three COVID-19 cases Friday evening. Number 308 is a 17-year-old boy and number 309 is a 16-year-old girl, both in Collin County. Number 310 is a 56-year-old Dallas Count man.

The provisional 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 39 was 320, an increase from the previous daily average of 296 for CDC week 37. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 10.7% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 39.

A provisional total of 226 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 39 (week ending 9/26/2020), an increase from the previous week for this age group. The percentage of cases occurring in young adults aged 18 to 22 years has increased to 13% for the month of September.

Of the cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds (66%) have been under 65 years of age, and over half reported having a chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response.

Additional information and statistics will be released with Tuesday’s report, according to Dallas County officials.

From Staff Reports • new[email protected]