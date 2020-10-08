New program encourages residents to ‘SeeClickFix’

SeeClickFix, a web tool that allows residents to alert city offi­cials to concerns they may have, has been a success in Sachse since its launch over the summer, according to Sachse Communica­tion Strategist Melinda Bartram.

Using the free app or website, residents can report a variety of issues to staff including high grass and weeds, broken play­ground equipment, potholes and potential building violations. Us­ers simply take a picture of their concern and upload it, along with a few details, then click ‘submit.’ If a user doesn’t know the exact address, the app uses geo-track­ing to pinpoint where the issue was reported.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]