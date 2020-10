Wylie East High School will present a production of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” next week. The show will open for one day on Monday, Oct. 12, giving audiences two opportunities to watch the thespians perform. Showtimes are at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

By Shardae White • [email protected]