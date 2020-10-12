Dallas County reports four COVID-related deaths today

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported four deaths and 336 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, today, Oct 12. The county has reported 1,056 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 86,894.

The county is also reporting a total of 4,342 probable cases and 13 probable deaths.

The total new cases today include 193 from Texas Department of State Health Services for October.

The four deaths being reported in Dallas County are:

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the city of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the city of Garland. He had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the city of Mesquite. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The city of Sachse confirmed two additional COVID-19 cases today. The 347th case was a 27-year-old Collin County man and the 348th was a 45-year-old Dallas County woman.

The provisional 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 40 was 346. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 9.8% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 40.

A provisional total of 265 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 40 (week ending10/03/2020), an increase from the previous week for this age group. The percentage of cases occurring in young adults aged 18 to 22 years has increased to 12% for the month of September.

Of the cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds (66%) have been under 65 years of age, and over half reported having a chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. There were 381 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Friday, October 9. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 432 for the 24-hour period ending on Friday, October 9, which represents around 17 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

“Among today’s four deaths includes a man in his 40’s who did not have underlying high-risk health conditions. We are seeing an uptick in cases and hospitalizations and the decisions that you make today will determine how we are doing ten days to two weeks from now. Let’s all wear our mask, maintain six-foot distance, and use good hand washing. Make your Halloween plans with your family and abstain from traditional trick-or treating, parties, or trunk-or-treating. It’s up to all of us to flatten the curve. We must focus on community health and not our own desires to do the few things that doctors tell us remain unsafe,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

