The city of Sachse reported nine additional COVID-19 cases this morning.

Case numbers 349, 350 and 353 through 357 are Dallas County residents and include a 45-year-old male, 18-year-old female, 24-year-old female, 18-year-old male, 84-year-old female, 47-year-old female and a 47-year-old male, respectively.

Case 351 is a 59-year-old male and case 352 is a 10-year-old boy, both in Collin County.

From staff reports • [email protected]