New Park to honor Sachse name

Sachse Park Board voted to recommend J.K. Sachse Park as the name for the city’s newest park.

In a letter to Director of Park and Recreation Lance Whitworth, Diana Smith said the land was once owned by William Sachse, who settled in the area in 1845.

William passed the land to his son, J.K. “Jake” Sachse. J.K. and his wife never had any children, so they passed the land to their niece, Mary Allene Jones who eventual­ly passed it on to her chil­dren.

When the family sold the land to PMB Capital Invest­ments, they requested that any land donated by PMB to the city for the parkland be named after J.K.

The Sachse Historical So­ciety led the charge; several members wrote Whitworth letters recommending J.K. Sachse as the name of the park.

Craig Jones, son of Mary Allene, reportedly told the historical society, “It’s J.K.’s land. It has to be named after him.”

Historical Society mem­ber Diana Smith said she hasn’t met anyone who doesn’t want the park to be named after J.K., though Park Board Chairman Cyn­di Mitchell initially said she wanted to name the park “Sachse Herring Park.”

Despite being a prom­inent figure in Sachse’s history, the city has yet to commemorate the son of the city’s namesake.

Jose Lira, park board commissioner, asked if J.K.’s name had been sub­mitted as a possible name for a park in the past. Whit­worth said the name hadn’t (been submitted) since he took the position.

The park will be located in the Ranch Park develop­ment off Ranch Road. The name will be submitted before city council at the Oct. 26 meeting for final approval.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]