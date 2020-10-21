Collin County reports one COVID-related death Wednesday

Collin County and Texas Health and Human Services released updated COVID-19 information.

State officials listed one death and 74 new cases of COVID-19 today, Oct 21, in Collin County and are reporting a total of 17,122 confirmed cases to date.

The state is also reporting 763 active cases and a total of 16,359 have recovered in Collin County.

There are 167 cases hospitalized and 173 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Today, a jump of 194 hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 4,782 of which 1,347 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, 6 higher than yesterday.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

