Halloween reimagined

Halloween has been re­imagined for residents as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change various aspects of ev­eryday life.

This year, as an alternative to the Pumpkin Prowl the city has hosted in the past, Sachse city staff will be delivering candy to select locations throughout the city. Dubbed the Pumpkin Express, Parks and Recreation staff will be stopping in several neighborhoods to deliver 2,000 mini pumpkins and goody bags to trick or treaters.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]