Collin College Wintermester, Spring registration begins soon

Open registration for Collin College’s Wintermester 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters starts Friday, Oct. 30. Returning students can begin registration Oct. 27-29, depending on the number of hours earned previously. Students who have earned more than 50 hours can register beginning Oct. 27. Students who have completed more than 30 hours can register starting Oct. 28. Students with one hour or more can register on Oct. 29.

Open registration on Oct. 30 is available to all students who have been admitted and are eligible to enroll at Collin College. Students should register through CougarWeb by visiting https://cougarweb.collin.edu/. Go to the “Registration Tools” channel on the home tab, then click on “New Registration Tools” to select desired classes.

Registration is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the CougarWeb portal, unless noted otherwise in the Registration Tips guide provided by the college. For help logging into the portal, call technical support at 972.377.1777.

The college accepts VISA, MasterCard, or Discover credit cards online. Personal checks are accepted in person or over the web using the college’s secure web check program. The early payment deadline for Wintermester/Spring classes is Dec. 2.

Not sure what classes you want to take? Check out the e-schedule outside of Collin College’s CougarWeb portal at www.collin.edu/academics/class_schedule.html. It’s a great way to figure out the classes you want to register for before logging into CougarWeb.

Not yet a Collin College student, but want to be? Learn more about the admissions process at www.collin.edu/gettingstarted/admissions/index.html.

Collin College serves more than 58,000 credit and continuing education students an­nually and offers more than 100 degrees and certificates, including new Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Cybersecurity degrees. The only public college based in Collin County, Collin College is a partner to business, govern­ment and industry, providing customized training and workforce development. For more information, visit www.collin.edu.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]