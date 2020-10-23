Dallas County reports four COVID-related deaths today, daily cases climb

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported four deaths and 612 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, today, Oct 23. The county has reported 1,097 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 92,197.

The county is also reporting a total of 4,898 probable cases and 14 probable deaths.

The total new cases include 293 from Texas Department of State Health Services, all but two in October.

The additional four deaths being reported today include the following:

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Seagoville. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The city of Sachse reported its 386th through 389th cases, a 78-year old Collin County man, a 77-year-old Dallas County man, a 47-year-old Collin County woman and a 44-year old Dallas County man.

The provisional 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 41 was 482, an increase from the previous daily average of 385 for CDC week 40. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 11.3% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 41.

A provisional total of 406 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 41 (week ending10/10/2020), which is over twice the number of children diagnosed in this age group four weeks earlier (9/12/20).

Of the cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds (66%) have been under 65 years of age, and over half reported having a chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. About 24% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators as part of determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. There were 450 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Thursday, October 22. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 462 for the 24-hour period ending on Thursday, October 22, which represents around 20 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. Increasing hospitalizations continue to be a concern and show the severity of this virus. Individual behavior change is necessary to decrease the severity of this wave.

“Today’s number continues a trend upward in COVID-19 positive cases and we’re also seeing our hospitalizations and emergency room visits trending in the wrong direction as well. The epidemiology department’s report for the CDC week ending October 17 will be out later today. At this point, you know what you need to do, you just need to do it.

There are great options for Halloween other than trick-or-treating and we encourage everyone to pick one of those options. Laurie Berkner, a musician for kids, is hosting virtual Halloween concerts. Drive around town and look at spooky Halloween decorations and play an ‘I spy” game with your kids. Or, sign up for Teach for America’s baking class to make an edible brain.

Masking is very important as the numbers turn against us as is avoiding crowds. It’s up to all of us to flatten the curve so we don’t find ourselves in a very bad situation for the holidays, winter, and early spring,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

