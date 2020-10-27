Council approves bond sale

Sachse City Council approved a measure approving the issuance and sale of two Special Assessment Revenue bonds concerning Public Improvement District (PID) No. 1.

Jason Hughes of Hilltop Securities presented the bond terms to the council during the Oct. 26 regular meeting. Both bonds were issued for 30-years terms with lower than expected interest rates.

The council held two public hearings regarding special assessments levies against certain properties in PID No. 1. The hearing received no objection and the council voted to approve the assessments.

The council voted to approve a measure allowing City Manager Gina Nash to enter an agreement allowing the Texas Coalition of Affordable Power to negotiate prices for the city’s energy needs.

The next city council meeting, scheduled for Nov. 2, has been canceled. The council will meet again Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]