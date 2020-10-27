No COVID-related deaths reported by Dallas County today

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported no deaths and 597 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, today, Oct 27. The county has reported 1,101 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 94,358.

The county is also reporting a total of 5,413 probable cases and 14 probable deaths.

The total new cases include 263 from Texas Department of State Health Services, all in October, except one from July.

The city of Sachse has its 400th and 401st positive cases, a 10-year-old boy and a 23-year-old woman both in Dallas County.

The provisional 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 42 was 525, an increase from the previous daily average of 492 for CDC week 41. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 14.2% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 42.

A provisional total of 441 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 42, an increase from the previous week.

Of the cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds (66%) have been under 65 years of age, and over half reported having a chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. About 24% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators as part of determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. There were 473 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Monday, October 26. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 358 for the 24-hour period ending on Monday, October 26, which represents around 17 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. Increasing hospitalizations continue to be a concern and show the severity of this virus. Individual behavior change is necessary to decrease the severity of this wave.

“With numbers increasing, it’s very important that we all make good choices. We know what to do, we just need to do it. Wear your mask and avoid crowds. This is not a year where we want to trick-or-treat door to door or go to Halloween parties. It’s a year to spend Halloween with family. A candy scavenger hunt around the house, a family baking or pumpkin carving and Halloween movie night are some ways to safely enjoy this holiday. Remember holidays are about making memories and spending time with people that you love and we can do that without exposing ourselves to people outside our home this Halloween. I hope you and your family have a wonderful Halloween holiday. We’re all in this together and it will get better if all make good choices and do our part to have a safe and happy Halloween,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]