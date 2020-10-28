County judge shares ballot tracking tool

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins urges voters who used absentee or mail-in ballot options for this election to check the ballot’s status with a new online tool provided to Texas voters.

The nonprofit group Vote America has released an online ballot tracking tool that can be found at txballot.org.

“By tracking your ballot status today, you can see if your vote has been counted,” Jenkins said in a press release issued Oct. 27. “If the system shows the ballot has not yet been received, you can contact the Elections Department to see what options remain before Tuesday.”

Jenkins went on to say ballots that have not been received doesn’t mean they have been lost. He encourages voters who still have to mail their ballots to mail them now or drop them off at the Dallas Election Headquarters at 1520 Round Table Drive. Voters also have the option to take their ballot to a polling location to cancel it and vote in person instead.

If a mail-in ballot has yet to arrive, voters can call (214) 819-6359 to have the ballot canceled or resent.

Vote America chose to operate the tracking tool as a courtesy to voters because they believe the State of Texas does not provide this type of transparent system to its own voters. Dallas County has broken early voting records this election cycle and with only a few days of early voting remaining, Jenkins said voters need the confidence of knowing their vote is part of this historic turnout.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]