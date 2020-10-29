SHS National Merit Scholar semifinalist

A Sachse student is among the 16,000 Nation Merit Schol­arship semifinalist and one of 10 in Garland Independent School District.

Miral Disi, an 18-year old se­nior, is the only semifinalist at Sachse High School.

Disi was born in Dallas, raised in Sachse but currently resides in Garland. She plays tennis on the school’s team and likes to cook. She has an affini­ty for languages and says she’s currently learning Spanish and know some Arabic. She also en­joys art. When she was a fresh­man, Disi completed in an art competition making a 3D vase which earned the highest score possible in the competition.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]