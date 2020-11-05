City council approves bond sale

Sachse City Council voted unanimously during the Oct. 26 regular meeting to approve the issuance and sale of Special Assessment Revenue bonds concerning Public Improvement District (PID) No. 1.
Two bonds were issued, one for the PID Improvement Area No. 1, which is a residential area, and the second for the PID Major Improvement Area Project, a commercial area.
A PID is a special district created by a city or county which allows for special assessments levied against property owners within the district to finance infrastructure enhancements to the area such as roads or utilities. It is designed to provide funding for improvements to meet community needs that wouldn’t otherwise be provided.
For the full story, see our Nov. 5 issue or subscribe online.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]