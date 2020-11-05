City council approves bond sale

Sachse City Council voted unanimously during the Oct. 26 regular meeting to approve the issuance and sale of Special Assessment Revenue bonds concerning Public Improve­ment District (PID) No. 1.

Two bonds were issued, one for the PID Improvement Area No. 1, which is a residential area, and the second for the PID Major Improvement Area Project, a commercial area.

A PID is a special district created by a city or county which allows for special as­sessments levied against prop­erty owners within the district to finance infrastructure en­hancements to the area such as roads or utilities. It is de­signed to provide funding for improvements to meet com­munity needs that wouldn’t otherwise be provided.

By Dustin Butler