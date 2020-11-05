GISD expands pre-K programs

Garland Independent School District has expanded its pre-K offering to include full and half day options at 27 campuses as well as two pre-Kindergarten centers. This will be the first time GISD has offered full-day pre-K and eligibility requirements have been waived this year.

Texas House Bill 3, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on June 11, 2019, required Texas school districts to offer full-day pre-K classes, increasing funding for them to do so.

Along with full or half day, the program will offer English as a Second Language and Spanish or Vietnamese dual language options. GISD is the only district in North Texas to offer a Vietnamese dual lan­guage program.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]