Dallas County reports 1,401 new cases, two deaths today

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported two deaths and 1,401 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, Nov 10. The county also reported 1,136 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases is 104,451.

The county is also reporting a total of 8,553 probable cases and 18 probable deaths.

The additional two deaths reported today are:

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in anarea hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at his home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Today, the city of Sachse reported its 481 through 492nd cases. Positive cases in Dallas County include 4, 13, 17, 38, 67 and 90 year-old females and 57, 63 and 71 year old men. Residents in Collin County include a 40, 56 and 64 year old female(s).

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 44 has increased to 740 – a rate of 38.4 new cases daily per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has increased to 14.9% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 43 (week ending 10/31/20). A provisional total of 577 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 44 – almost twice the numbers of children diagnosed in this age group 4 weeks earlier (CDC week ending 10/3/2020).

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 24% have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators as part of determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. There were 479 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Monday, November 9. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 431 for the same time period, which represents around 21 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. County numbers have remained elevated and regional numbers are increasing. It’s important that we take personal responsibility, such as avoiding social gatherings, to change the trajectory of this outbreak and reduce cases to protect our family, friends, and community. These numbers are not just statistics, but represent loved ones who have fallen severely ill and require acute care to help them survive this virus.

“Today’s total of 1,401 new COVID-19 cases is the largest we have ever seen other than days when large backlogs were recorded. Additionally, the preliminary numbers for hospitalizations across both the region and the county show one of the highest one day jumps we have ever seen. Our COVID-19 outbreak is spiking dangerously. We are 7-10 days away from reaching our highest COVID hospitalization census to date if we do not immediately renew our resolve and change our behaviors.

Now is the time for those who have given into COVID fatigue and lost their resolve to wear a mask and avoid crowds to strengthen their commitment to public health and our economy by doing the things that we know will keep us safe. Wear your mask when around people who do not live in your home. This includes when there are visitors to your home. Maintain six foot distance, wash your hands, and please avoid crowds and unnecessary trips.

We are entering the most dangerous phase we have seen to date in the COVID crisis. Please do your part. I know that we can turn this around and save lives together but it takes all of us. We must turn from our understandable selfish desires to do the things that doctors tell us will lead to more COVID cases and renew our commitment to protecting one another.

There is so much more that unites us than divides us including our foundational value of caring for our community and our fellow person. Now is the time for unselfishness and great sacrifice that you and your family can be proud of. Join me and let’s turn the tide in the battle against COVID,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]