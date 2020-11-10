Dallas County reports two COVID-related deaths and 1,248 new cases on Monday

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported two deaths and 1,248 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, Nov 9. The county also reported 1,134 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases is 103,184.

The county is also reporting a total of 8,419 probable cases and 18 probable deaths.

The additional two deaths reported today are:

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Yesterday, the city of Sachse reported its 469 through 480th cases. Positive cases in Dallas County include 27, 38, 38 and 58 year-old women and 24, 27, 28, 31, 41, 44 and 54 year old men. Also, a 14-year-old girl in Collin County is included.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 44 has increased to 740 – a rate of 38.4 new cases daily per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has increased to 14.9% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 43 (week ending 10/31/20). A provisional total of 577 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 44 – almost twice the numbers of children diagnosed in this age group 4 weeks earlier (CDC week ending 10/3/2020).

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 24% have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Due to weekend reporting, new data will be available on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

“Today our numbers continue their steep increase with 1,248 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths. We can turn this around if we all work together. We know what we need to do, we just need to do it. Please avoid crowds and wear your mask at all times. I know people are tired of COVID and ready to turn the page to a happier time, but we will need to continue to put community health and our economy above our selfish desires for a little while longer. The steep rise in cases that we’re seeing seriously threatens those with high-risk health conditions among us and can have a terrible effect on our economy going into this important holiday shopping season if we don’t all do our part. Please follow the doctors’ recommendations,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]