State reports one COVID-related death in Collin County today

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information.

Collin County indicated today that it “will no longer post COVID-19 case data” on its website. All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed one death and 147 new cases of COVID-19 today, Nov 10, in Collin County and are reporting a total of 20,460 confirmed cases to date.

The state is also reporting 1,760 active cases and a total of 18,700 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 201 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials are reporting that 272 are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Today, an increase of 67 hospitalizations throughout the state was reported at 6,170 of which 1,612 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, 19 fewer than yesterday.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]