Dallas County reports three COVID-related deaths, 1,304 cases today

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported three deaths and 1,304 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, Nov 11. The county also reported 1,138 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 105,377.

The county is also reporting a total of 8,931 probable cases and 19 probable deaths.

The additional three deaths reported today are:

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Today, the city of Sachse reported its 13 new cases bringing the total of COVID-19 cases to 505. Positive cases in Dallas County include 32, 33, 39, 45 and 47 year-old females and 20, 58 and 61 year old men. Residents in Collin County include a 18, 30 and 51 year old female(s) and a 15 year-old boy and a 45 year-old man.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 44 has increased to 779 – a rate of 30.0 new cases daily per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has increased to 14.8% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 43 (week ending 10/31/20). A provisional total of 608 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 44 – almost twice the numbers of children diagnosed in this age group 4 weeks earlier (CDC week ending 10/3/2020).

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 24% have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators as part of determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. There were 579 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Monday, November 10. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 574 for the same time period, which represents around 20 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. The number of individuals in acute care increased by 100 in a 24-hour period.

“Our COVID numbers for the third day in a row exceed 1,200 cases. Today, we have 1,304 new COVID cases and three additional deaths. Over the last 10 days, five of those days have been above 1,000 cases a day. Yesterday, we saw the second biggest jump in hospitalizations for COVID that we’ve experienced thus far. We are at a very dangerous point in the fight against COVID. We are staring down the barrel of the largest spike that we have seen to date in COVID cases.

It’s imperative that everyone avoid crowds to the fullest extent possible and wear their mask whenever outside their home. It is also incredibly important that to the fullest extent possible, people telecommute in their work. A significant increase in telecommuting could get us to 65% compliance which would take our R-naught score to 1 and stop this incredible increase in COVID cases. It’s up to all of us to do what we can to flatten the curve. The hospitals need your help. Please don’t delay. Begin your telecommuting and think about ways to celebrate holidays only with your nuclear family and avoid crowds,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]