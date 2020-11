Hudson Middle School is transforming the way students are disciplined after discov­ering traditional In-School Suspension (ISS) settings did little to change their behavior.

The former ISS room at the campus has been turned into a wellness room allowing stu­dents to better reflect on their behavior and how they could have acted differently.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]