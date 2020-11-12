Sisters on the Fly celebrates 21 years of adventure

Imagine being part of a group where only women are allowed. No kids, no husband, no pets. Your only responsibili­ty is for yourself – and making sure you have fun! Sure, there’s a caveat. You must be willing to commune with nature as you fraternize with a group of empowered women who will not only support you, they will challenge you to be all you can be. Your hotel is your personal­ized camper decorated for com­fort and style. Meals, depend­ing on the trip, can be potluck, catered, or in local restaurants. Activities are optional but can run the gamut from fly fish­ing, kayaking, river float trips, Cowgirl College, wine tasting, boats tours, shopping and any other fun the group can find.

If it sounds like Nirvana to you it just might be the adven­ture you need at this point in your life. Whether you’re mar­ried, widowed or divorced – or any age above 21 – Sisters on the Fly is the largest women’s organization in the U.S. with over 17,000-plus members, offering empowerment and sisterhood through exceptional outdoor adventures.

It all began in 1999 when sisters Becky Clarke and Maur­rie Sussman went on a fishing trip in Montana with Maur­rie’s son as the guide. One of the women managed to catch an 8-lb trout. They cooked the trout for dinner that night and celebrated with some wine, all the time thinking they should be celebrating with girlfriends because it was so much fun. The rest is history. Sister on the Fly became sort of an unoffi­cial sorority for adventuresome women.

By Sonia Duggan • [email protected]