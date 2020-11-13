Sachse punches playoff ticket behind strong running game

With a playoff spot on the line, Sachse came out and delivered.

Behind 490 rushing yards, the Mustangs controlled throughout in beating the South Garland Colonels 57-13.

It looked like a potential disaster for Sachse after moving the ball down the field their first possession, Elijah Aimes fumbled inside the five-yard line and South Garland took over. After the defense forced a punt, the Mustangs took over.

They went 80 yards and capped the drive off with a 16-yard touchdown run from quarterback Alex Orji. After the score, a high snap on South Garland’s second punt attempt put Sachse immediately back in the red zone at the 20-yard line. Orji punched it in on the next play and they didn’t look back.

Due to the district rescheduling from COVID-19, this win means Sachse not only snaps a two-game losing streak, but they also qualify for the playoffs regardless of how they finish.

Head coach Mark Behrens was really pleased with the performance after two straight losses.

“We’ve made the playoffs a lot of years in a row and we just wanted to continue that,” Behrens said. “The seniors provided great leadership. (South Garland) has a few great athletes on their team and we had to curtail them a little bit which we did for the most part.”

Sachse’s next game will be at Wylie on Nov. 27, but the game will not count toward playoff implications. It will give the Mustangs a chance to tune-up for postseason play.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]