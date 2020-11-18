Dallas County reports 17 COVID-related deaths today

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 17 deaths and 947 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, Nov 18. The county reported 1,162 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 111,960.

The county is also reporting a total of 10,347 probable cases and 22 probable deaths.

The additional deaths today include:

A post-partum woman in her 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital after giving birth. She had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in anarea hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in anarea hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. He had been critically illin an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized anddid not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in anarea hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in anarea hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in anarea hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in anarea hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in anarea hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. She expired in an areahospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. She had been critically illin an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in anarea hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The city of Sachse reported 25 new COVID-19 positive cases today, bringing their total to 612 positive cases. In Dallas County these include a 4, 33, 38, 46, 64, 64 and 86-year-old female and 8, 22, 29, 29, 30, 32, 34, 41, 50, 58, 63 and 82-year-old male. Collin County positive cases include a 22, 39, 60 and 75-year-old females and 9 and 40-year-old males.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 45 has increased to 1,078, which is a rate of 40.9 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 15.3% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 45 (week ending 11/7/20).

A provisional total of 919 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 45, a three-fold increase from 5 weeks earlier (week ending 10/3/20). During the week ending 11/7/2020, ten K-12 schools in Dallas County initiated temporary closures of their campuses to in-person instruction due to COVID-19 cases.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 24% have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators as part of determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. There were 660 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Tuesday, November 17. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 545 for the same time-period, which represents around 20 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

“Today, for the second day in a row, Dallas County reports under 1,000 new COVID cases but I caution because these numbers appear to still be low due to lower than expected numbers from the state’s electronic laboratory reporting system. Today we also have the grim task of reporting 17 deaths ranging in age from a post-partum mother in her 30’s to persons in their 80’s. For the CDC week ending November 7, our average daily case count is above 1,000, up almost 300 cases more from the week before. I am pleased with what I’m seeing on flash polls on the news and as I talk to people, that they are getting the message to strengthen their resolve and limit their contacts with people outside the home.

I know we can do this North Texas. We did it during the ‘Safer at Home’ order in March and April. We did it again in July as wearing masks became a part of our daily routine and we can do it again now to keep our families, our communities, and our economy secure until the vaccine is readily available,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]ws.com