Rep. Button wins; Chambers concedes

Democratic challenger Brandy K. Chambers conceded to Angie Chen Button for the Texas Dis­trict 112 seat.

In a statement issued Wednes­day, Nov 11, Chambers thanked the volunteers and supporters but said she would not ask for a re­count based on legal advice from the state party.

“Although we didn’t end with the goal we wanted, we did move the needle,” Chambers said. “My opponent knows that we are all watching and that her ways of only championing big corpora­tions and the ultra-Republican leadership is not what her district favors. Maybe now she will fight for every Texas and what is right for them.”

Chambers said she did not know what her future holds or if she will run for office again, but said she hopes the fight for jus­tice, equity, fairness and democ­racy will continue.

Button was first elected in 2008; and with Chambers con­ceding, she will begin her seventh term in January 2021.

“I really want to give back to this great county and community,” Button said in a phone interview adding she would continue to cut taxes and fighting to make life bet­ter for residents in the district.

Button said the next session is going to be difficult facing the COVID-19 pandemic and $4.5 billion deficit. Texas had been the number one state for job creation, says Button, but since March, many jobs have been lost that will not come back into the area.

“Maintaining education and public health will be a challenge,” she said.

The seat was hotly contested by Democrats, who spent mil­lions on Chambers’ campaign. In October, Beto O’Rourke visited Garland to support Chambers while Gov. Greg Abbott called on Richardson residents to vote for Button.

Chambers previously ran against Button in 2018 but But­ton won by 1,110 votes. In this election, 69,015 ballots were cast with Button only winning by 222 votes.

“I won by 2% last election and 222 votes this election,” Button said. “Two must be my lucky number.”

Chambers alleged Button “ran a campaign of lies” and that “lies won.” Button re­sponded with allegations of her own saying Chambers’ ads at­tacked and spread misinforma­tion about Button.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]