Sachse High announces Homecoming Court

Sachse High School announced the Homecoming court for each grade Wednesday Nov. 12.
Freshman Lady nominees were Alexa Bejarano, Camry Bryant, Rachel Coleman and Kamerun Gilson. The nominees for Lord were Gavin Mason, Allen Mims, Cooper Reed and Tyler Rice.
The 2020 Freshman Lord and Lady are Cooper Reed and Rachel Coleman.
The Sophomore Duchess nominees were Elena Arteaga, Hannah Coats, Jaylyn Eldridge and Holly Hawkins. The nominees for Duke were Caden Calkins, Eric Duggan, Landon Mumphrey and Amechi Ofili.
The 2020 Sophomore Duke and Duchess are Landon Mumphrey and Holly Hawkins.
The nominees for Junior Princesses were Ambria Brown, Sara Burris, Brooke Byrd and Shelby King. The nominees for Prince include Layne Blakey, Anthony Martinez, and Danh Nguyen and Andrew Paredes.
The 2020 Junior Prince and Princess are Danh Nguyen and Shelby King.
The Senior Homecoming Queen nominees were Sabela Biniam, Madison Britt, Jessica Garcia, Madeline Lyons, Brianna Salazar and Kylee Terry. The Homecoming King nominees were Troy Kettering, Justin Kirby, Hayden McCallister, Ethan Noyola, Thom Pham and Caleb Potts.
The 2020 Senior King and Queen are Hayden McCallister and Brianna Salazar.
From Staff Reports • [email protected]