Sachse High announces Homecoming Court

Sachse High School an­nounced the Homecoming court for each grade Wednes­day Nov. 12.

Freshman Lady nominees were Alexa Bejarano, Camry Bryant, Rachel Coleman and Kamerun Gilson. The nom­inees for Lord were Gavin Mason, Allen Mims, Cooper Reed and Tyler Rice.

The 2020 Freshman Lord and Lady are Cooper Reed and Rachel Coleman.

The Sophomore Duchess nominees were Elena Artea­ga, Hannah Coats, Jaylyn El­dridge and Holly Hawkins. The nominees for Duke were Caden Calkins, Eric Dug­gan, Landon Mumphrey and Amechi Ofili.

The 2020 Sophomore Duke and Duchess are Landon Mumphrey and Hol­ly Hawkins.

The nominees for Junior Princesses were Ambria Brown, Sara Burris, Brooke Byrd and Shelby King. The nominees for Prince include Layne Blakey, Anthony Marti­nez, and Danh Nguyen and An­drew Paredes.

The 2020 Junior Prince and Princess are Danh Nguyen and Shelby King.

The Senior Homecoming Queen nominees were Sabela Biniam, Madison Britt, Jessica Garcia, Madeline Lyons, Bri­anna Salazar and Kylee Terry. The Homecoming King nomi­nees were Troy Kettering, Jus­tin Kirby, Hayden McCallister, Ethan Noyola, Thom Pham and Caleb Potts.

The 2020 Senior King and Queen are Hayden McCallister and Brianna Salazar.

