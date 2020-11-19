Sachse rolls into playoffs as co-district champions

The Lady Mustangs finished off their district schedule as co-district champions.

They quickly dispatched North Garland in a 3-0 sweep, winning each set in dominant fashion. Sachse won 25-8, 25-9 and 25-9 in a dominant fashion both offensively and defensively. It’s what the Lady Mustangs have done all season, as they finished the district 12-1 overall with just five sets lost, all to Wylie in their two matchups.

Sachse finished their district play and went into a tune-up match before the playoffs as they took on Lovejoy. Despite the impressive resume for the Lady Mustangs, the Lady Leopards proved too much. They’re one of the best teams in the entire state, as they are 18-0 and have only dropped one set all season as they swept Sachse 25-19, 25-19 and 25-10.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]