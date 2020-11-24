Man arrested; attacked father with knife

Garland police responded to a domestic disturbance call early Monday, Nov. 23, and found a man suffering from apparent life-threatening injuries; the victim’s son was taken into custody at the scene.

Officers learned the victim was in bed with his wife when his son, Ronald Kennedy Jr., 32, entered the bedroom and attacked his father, stabbing him multiple times with a knife in the 1400 block of High Meadow Drive in Garland. Officers were told that Kennedy was suffering from a mental health crisis.

As they approached the victim, officers learned that Kennedy was in the bathroom and still armed with the knife. They were able to de-escalate the situation and take Kennedy into custody without further incident.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Kennedy is currently held in the Garland Jail. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond has been set.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]