Seven COVID-related deaths, 1,716 new cases reported in Dallas County today, Tuesday

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 7 deaths and 1,716 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, Nov 24. The county reported 1,197 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 120,999.

The county is also reporting a total of 11,444 probable cases and 28 probable deaths.

The additional deaths today include:

A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City Lancaster. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in anarea hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital had underlying high risk health conditions.

The city of Sachse reported 28 new COVID-19 positive cases late yesterday, bringing their total to 665 positive cases. In Dallas County these include a 7, 19, 22, 28, 34, 37, 42, 43, 47, 53, 56, 71 and 73-year-old female and 7, 24 and 71-year-old male. Collin County positive cases include a 21, 24, 37, 38, 40, 49 and 53-year-old females and 16, 22, 36, 48 and 73-year-old males

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 46 has increased to 1,321, which is a rate of 50.1 daily new cases per 100,000 residents—the highest case rate in Dallas County since the beginning of the pandemic. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has increased, with 16.8% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 46 (week ending 11/14/20).

A provisional total of 1,224 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 46, a three-fold increase from 5 weeks earlier (week ending 10/10/20). Since November 1, there have been 2,851 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from over 558 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County, including 393 staff members. A total of 1,224 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 46 — which is 50% more than the number of cases in this age group reported during the second highest peak week of cases in July (Week 28). Since November 1, there have been over 116 COVID-19 cases in children and staff reported from 60 separate daycares in Dallas County.

Over the past 30 days, there have been over 850 COVID-19 cases reported from 84 separate long-term care facilities, including 304 staff members. This is the highest number of long-term care facilities with active outbreaks reported in Dallas County since the beginning of the pandemic. Over the past 30 days, there have been 90 COVID-19 cases reported from over 14 separate congregate-living facilities, including 22 staff members and one death of a staff member.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 23% have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

Due to the observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, Dallas County will not be releasing COVID-19 data on Thursday, November 26 or Friday, November 27. Reporting will resume Saturday, November 28.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators as part of determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. There were 758 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Monday, November 23. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 399 for the same time period, which represents around 19 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

“Today’s 1,716 cases include 1,516 cases derived from PCR tests, also known as confirmed cases, and 200 cases derived from antigen tests, also known as probable cases. Included in the numbers are seven deaths, ranging in age from a man in his 30’s to a woman in her 90’s.

For most of us, tomorrow is our last day of work before the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. This holiday weekend, please follow the holiday guidance available at www.DallasCountyCOVID.org. As the CDC, President Trump’s Task Force, and our local doctors have said before, please limit your Thanksgiving get-togethers to those who live in your home and forgo in-person shopping experiences and crowds. Online shopping this year for the holidays is the far safer option. Similarly, curbside pickup for groceries and other items is far safer than going inside the store.

As you can see from the two graphics below, being around 10 people exposes you to a 35% risk that one of those 10 individuals is COVID-19 positive and can infect the group. If that number rises to 20 people in your gathering, then it is near statistical certainty that there will be a COVID-19 positive individual at your gathering. Keep this in mind and avoid visiting crowded indoor venues at this time of high spread. When outdoors, please make sure to maintain your distance on trails and at shared spaces.

This is a time for community sacrifice and patriotism as we reflect on what we are thankful for. I’m sure for everyone that thanksgiving list includes other people. It’s up to all of us to sacrifice doing those things that we would understandably and selfishly like to do now until a vaccine is in wide dissemination, and hone to the requests of our healthcare heroes for just a little bit longer to keep our families, our community, our economy, and our country safer from the threat of the COVID pandemic,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

