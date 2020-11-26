Community center open to residents

The Michael J. Felix Community Center had just when the COVID-19 pandemic forced officials to shut the doors. In June, the community center re­opened its doors to the public with reduced hours and is now offering sever­al classes and activities to residents.

The staff is working hard to plan activities for mem­bers of all ages, while keep­ing safe COVID-19 guide­lines in place to keep the virus from spreading.

The community center has several classes for chil­dren available, according to Recreation Manager Cyn­thia Wiseman, the Little Learner pre-school class is one of the most popular. Kids can attend one, two or three days a week – Tues­day, Wednesday or Thurs­day. The class will keep students busy with daily lessons, free play sessions, arts and crafts activities and story time.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]