Drive-thru light show to ring in the season

Christmas-time events are right around the corner, even as residents look forward to cele­brating Thanksgiving this week.

The Christmas Extravagan­za in Sachse has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but officials are still planning something special for residents.

The Christmas Light Spectac­ular, a drive thru light show, will be held at City Hall. Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m., thousands of lights will adorn the municipal campus. The light show will run every night in De­cember from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]