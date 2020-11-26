Drive-thru light show to ring in the season

Christmas-time events are right around the corner, even as residents look forward to celebrating Thanksgiving this week.
The Christmas Extravaganza in Sachse has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but officials are still planning something special for residents.
The Christmas Light Spectacular, a drive thru light show, will be held at City Hall. Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m., thousands of lights will adorn the municipal campus. The light show will run every night in December from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]