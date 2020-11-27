Sachse advances to key quarterfinal match

After a difficult first set loss, Sachse needed to bounce back. They responded in a big way, beating Waxahachie in the next three sets to win the area finals.

It was a difficult match having to travel down south to Waxahachie to face the Lady Indians on the road. The Lady Mustangs improved as the match went on, as they lost the first set 25-27 before winning three straight 25-21, 25-10 and 25-19. It was the Lady Mustangs’ second playoff win in four sets.

After the win, Sachse travels to Ellis Davis Field House Friday to take on Mansfield at 6 p.m. in the regional quarterfinals. The winner of the match will take on the winner of Klein and Bridgeland next week in the regional semifinals.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]