Collin County COVID numbers increase over weekend

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for Nov 28 & 29.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed two deaths and 1,039 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County since Friday and are reporting a total of 26,192 confirmed cases to date.

The state is also reporting 3,295 active cases and a total of 22,897 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 253 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials are reporting that 276 arehospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 2 since Friday.

Today, an increase of 116 hospitalizations throughout the state was reported at 8,634 of which 2,344 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, 31 higher than Friday. These numbers are about 50 percent higher since the beginning of November.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

