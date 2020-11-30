Dallas County reports five COVID-related deaths, case numbers drop

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 5 deaths and 702 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, Nov 30. The county reported 1,212 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 126,690.

The county is also reporting a total of 12,690 probable cases and 34 probable deaths.

The additional deaths today include:

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City Richardson. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City Richardson. He had been hospitalized and did not have any underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City Carrollton. He had been hospitalized and did not have any underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The city of Sachse reported 13 new COVID-19 positive cases today, bringing their total to 721 positive cases. In Dallas County these include a 26, 36, 37, 50, 55, and 56-year-old females and 20, 26, 43, 56 and 78-year-old males. Collin County positive cases include 40 and 52-year-old females

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 46 has increased to 1,405, which is a rate of 53.3 daily new cases per 100,000 residents—the highest case rate in Dallas County since the beginning of the pandemic. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has increased, with 17.0% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 46 (week ending 11/14/20).

A provisional total of 1,282 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 46, a three-fold increase from 5 weeks earlier (week ending 10/10/20). Since November 1, there have been 3,630 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from over 632 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County, including 393 staff members. A total of 1,282 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 46 — which is 50% more than the number of cases in this age group reported during the second highest peak week of cases in July (Week 28). Since November 1, there have been over 130 COVID-19 cases in children and staff reported from 97 separate daycares in Dallas County.

Over the past 30 days, there have been over 818 COVID-19 cases reported from 90 separate long-term care facilities, including 309 staff members. This is the highest number of long-term care facilities with active outbreaks reported in Dallas County since the beginning of the pandemic. Of these cases, 48 have been hospitalized and 29 have died, including 2 deaths of staff members. Twenty active clusters of cases in congregate-living facilities (homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days associated with 167 cases, including one facility this past week with 81 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 23% have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“Today we report 702 new COVID positive cases and five deaths. The lower than recent number of COVID positive cases is likely due to several reporting entities that have not submitted test results to Dallas County Health and Human Services since Wednesday. We expect more accurate numbers tomorrow and Wednesday.

Now is a time for sacrifice and patriotism to protect not only yourself but your community and our country. Our healthcare heroes are working hard to make sure that this is the only holiday that we will ever experience like this and they need your help. Forgo get-togethers for a little while longer until a vaccine can be disseminated and avoid crowds. Always take a mask when outside your home and wear it around others.

It’s up to all of us to see America through these dark times. Rather than looking at your neighbor for signs that they are failing to do what they need to do, we must all look at ourselves and see what incremental improvements we can make to help fight the spread of COVID in this time of unprecedented high transmission. For instance, ordering groceries online rather than going into the store might have a big impact and for those that are still eating in restaurants, choose the take-out or patio option instead. Parents, employers, and other influencers, please encourage those you have influence over to forgo get togethers and stay out of crowded venues. There is much to be thankful for still, even in the face of this plague, and let’s focus on that thanksgiving and grace towards one another as we celebrate this holiday season in a safe but meaningful way,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

