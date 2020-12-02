Detention officer dies from COVID-19

Collin County Detention Officer Joseph Quillen Jr. died in the early evening hours of Tuesday, Dec. 1 after contracting COVID-19.

Quillen, who served six years in the Navy, worked as a detention officers for 19 years in Collin County, earning a Master Jailers certification during that time. He was well respected by other officers and, according to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, was a dedicated public servant who was an inspiration to the officers he helped train.

Sheriff Jim Skinner said in a news release, “Joseph was that commensurate professional who led by example, who always completed the task at hand and who absolutely mastered the difficult work of managing inmates in a large jail. His knowledge, professionalism and devotion to duty inspired all of his colleagues. Joseph was a loving husband and father and a true friend to all who knew him. He will truly be missed.”

From Staff Reports • [email protected]