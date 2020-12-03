District extends free doctor visits to all students

Garland Independent School District students now have ac­cess to free virtual doctor visits thanks to a partnership with Ha­zel Health.

The service has been expand­ed to all GISD campuses since piloting the program at Wallace Ethridge Elementary School, E.D. Bussey Middle School and North Garland High School last school year.

GISD Nurse Kathryn Shreves, who’s been with the district for four years, said Ha­zel Health partnered with sev­eral larger school districts to provide health care to students in indigent populations free of charge regardless of whether they have insurance.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]