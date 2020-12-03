Family brings Christmas spirit to town

A Sachse resident has incorporated new technology, giving him a bigger and brighter light display for others to enjoy.
Jim Cox has been displaying Christmas decorations at his home for 15 years, but this year, Jim upgraded the light show using PIXEL LED technology, allowing him to control every bulb.
Having known about the technology for a few years, Jim said he began researching it in January. He credited Facebook groups and Zoom calls for helping him gain knowledge to complete the project.
“I needed all the help I could get,” Jim said. “Learning the whole aspect of everything is challenging sometimes.”
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]