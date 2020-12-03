Local business offers shop space

The owners of Sachse Nutrition are opening their doors to small businesses in a weekly pop-up shop to promote entrepreneurship and provide a better experience for their customers.
Nicole Childs and Amanda Simants started offering shop space to small businesses in August as a way to help them out as well as build a better relationship with their customer base.
Starting as a once-a-month customer appreciation day, throughout the holiday season they have hosted a vendor every Saturday and hope to continue after the holidays. They do not charge a fee for vendors but ask the vendor to bring merchandise to sell and do cross promotion on social media.
For the full story, see our Dec. 3 issue or subscribe online.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]