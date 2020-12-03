Local business offers shop space

The owners of Sachse Nutri­tion are opening their doors to small businesses in a weekly pop-up shop to promote entre­preneurship and provide a better experience for their customers.

Nicole Childs and Amanda Simants started offering shop space to small businesses in Au­gust as a way to help them out as well as build a better relation­ship with their customer base.

Starting as a once-a-month customer appreciation day, throughout the holiday season they have hosted a vendor every Saturday and hope to continue after the holidays. They do not charge a fee for vendors but ask the vendor to bring merchandise to sell and do cross promotion on social media.

For the full story, see our Dec. 3 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]