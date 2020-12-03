Nonprofit hopes to find a home

Tony Jacinto said it’s not peo­ple in the income groups on the top or bottom end who suffer the most from the lack of access to assistance, it’s those in the middle.

His Gracious Hands, which Jacinto founded and oversees, wants to help those caught up in the middle, and the 501(c)3 eventually would like a new building space to call home for both its medical and food oper­ations.

The Christian nonprofit serves disadvantaged and abused chil­dren and veterans, but it also aims to assist senior citizens, disabled people, first responders and single parents in the area, according to its website.

