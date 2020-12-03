State reports five COVID-related deaths to Collin County today

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for Dec 3.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed five deaths and 295 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County today and are reporting a total of 27,848 confirmed cases to date.

The state is also reporting 3,091 active cases and a total of 24,757 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 266 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials last reported on Sunday that 306 are hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of 12 since yesterday.

Today, an increase of 42 hospitalizations throughout the state was reported at 9,151 of which 2,545 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, 18 more than yesterday. These numbers have continued to rise since the beginning of October.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]