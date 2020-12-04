Sachse drops second straight game before playoffs

A windy and cold night at Williams Stadium saw the Mustangs’ offseason freezing up.

Naaman Forest’s physical defensive line held Sachse to just 207 yards of offense in their 28-7 victory. Both teams have already qualified for the 6A state playoffs which made this game more of a tune-up for the postseason.

The mistake bug caught Sachse once again. After Naaman Forest scored on its opening possession, an onside kick attempt caught the Mustangs off guard and allowed the Rangers to have the first two possessions of the game.

Then in the second quarter, a throw from quarterback Alex Orji tipped off the hands of his wide receiver and was intercepted. The Rangers defender went 69-yards to the end zone, doubling their lead to 14-0. The Mustangs offense failed to move the ball with any consistency, punting on the other three of their first four possessions and falling down 21-0 in the first half.

Despite scoring once before the end of the first half, the game stagnated after Naaman Forest’s quarterback went out with an injury, and Sachse starting center Ricardo Ochoa also left the game due to injury.

The loss is the second in a row for the Mustangs and they finish the crazy, COVID-19 filled regular season at 3-5. They lost four of their last five games heading into playoffs.

Sachse will take on Dallas Skyline in the Bi-District playoff round at a date and time to be determined.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]