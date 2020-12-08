Dallas County reports eight COVID-related deaths today, Tuesday

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported eight deaths and 1,105 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, Dec 8. The county reported 1,245 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 137,797.

The county is also reporting a total of 13,797 probable cases and 39 probable deaths.

The additional deaths today include:

A man in his 20’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City DeSoto. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The city of Sachse reported 41 new COVID-19 cases since Friday. The total to date is now 824 for the city and includes, in Dallas County, a 2, 14, 26, 29, 32, 34, 38, 39, 42, 48, 63, 68 and 86-year-old female and a 2, 20, 22, 25, 29, 33, 45, 51, 52, 52, 57, 63, 64 and 67-year-old male. Collin County cases include a 19, 41, 46, 49, 51 and 65-year old female and 4, 18, 39, 45, 47, 53, 57 and 57-year-old male.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 48 has increased to 1,069, which is a rate of 40.6 daily new cases per 100,000 residents—the highest case rate in Dallas County since the beginning of the pandemic. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has increased, with 22.3% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 48 (week ending 11/28/20).

Since November 1, there have been 5,320 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from over 770 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County, including 849 staff members. Thirteen K-12 schools in Dallas County initiated temporary closures of their campuses to in-person instruction this past week due to COVID-19.

There are currently 97 active long-term care facility outbreaks. This is the highest number of long-term care facilities with active outbreaks reported in Dallas County since the beginning of the pandemic. Over the past 30 days, a total of 927 COVID-19 cases have been reported from these facilities, including 309 staff members. Of these cases 42 have been hospitalized, and 29 have died, including 2 deaths of staff members. Twenty-two outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days associated with 168 cases, including one facility with 87 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 23% have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators as part of determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. There were 766 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Monday, December 7. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 428 for the same time period, which represents around 20 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. Our hospitals are seeing record numbers of patients and remain concerned about additional increases related to the holiday season and related activities.

On December 3, Trauma Service Area E (TSA E), which includes Dallas County and the greater Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex, reached seven consecutive days where the percentage of COVID-19 confirmed patients in regional hospitals, as a percentage of available hospital beds, exceeded 15 percent. According to Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-32 (GA-32), this makes TSA E an area with high hospitalizations and certain occupancy reductions are automatically triggered by reaching this threshold.

“Today we had another 1,105 COVID positive cases and eight deaths, ranging from a man in his 20’s to a man in his 90’s. The weather will be nice the next few days and I hope that everyone will be able to get outside and exercise at a six-foot distance. Remember that when you’re not at home and inside any building, including your own office building, doctors strongly recommend that you be masked for the duration of the time that you’re in the building. Also, remember that to the extent possible, all workers should try to telecommute during this time of high community spread. Meetings with individuals outside your own home should be put off until the numbers are more in control, but should meetings occur, outdoor meetings are preferable to indoor ones. Now is a time for community sacrifice and patriotism as we work to keep not only ourselves safe but also people that we don’t even know. That’s what patriotism and making America strong is all about. I hope that you are having and will continue to have a safe and happy holiday season,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

