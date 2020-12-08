State reports five COVID-related deaths in Collin County today, Tuesday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for Dec 8.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed five deaths and 222 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County today and are reporting a total of 29,797 confirmed cases to date.

The state is also reporting 3,463 active cases and a total of 26,334 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 284 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials today reported that 347 are hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of 8 since yesterday.

Today, an increase of 238 hospitalizations throughout the state was reported at 9,028 of which 2,563 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, 103 more than yesterday.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]