State reports four COVID-related deaths for Collin County today, Wednesday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for Dec 9.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed four deaths and 435 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County today and are reporting a total of 30,232 confirmed cases to date.

The state is also reporting 3,476 active cases and a total of 26,756 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 288 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials today reported that 321 are hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of 26 since yesterday.

Today, an increase of 25 hospitalizations throughout the state was reported at 9,053 of which 2,542 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, 21 less than yesterday.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]