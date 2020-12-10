Construction continues on Wylie ISD bond program

A vaccine for the coronavirus is expected to be ready for widespread use in 2021, and educators along with everyone else in society will anticipate a sense of “normalcy” again.

Educators in Wylie Independent School District also can particularly look forward to 2021 as a time when many of the school bond projects will be finished. Out of the district’s 13 bond projects, 10 wrap up in August 2021, said Nathan Watson, executive director of operations for Wylie ISD. The projects include classroom additions and renovations and miscellaneous projects at campuses and multipurpose additions at the districts’ two high schools.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]